On Kajol’s Birthday, Her Top 5 Gorgeous Outfits That Make Her Look A Class Apart Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajol is one of the most seasoned actresses in the Hindi film industry. Her acting prowess has consistently impressed us and Kajol has given us the most memorable cinematic experiences and of course there will be more. The actress is witty and energetic on-screen but her off-screen presence is also as strong, particularly when it comes to her fashionable looks. Kajol can wow us in sarees, she can give us goals with her suits and lehengas, and she looks stunning when she wears dresses. Born on 5 August 1974, Kajol celebrates her birthday today and on her birthday, we are going to talk about her five stunning outfits. She was styled by Radhika Mehra on all the occasions.

Kajol's Floral Dress

The Tanhaji actress gave us a gorgeous fashion moment with her dress, which she wore for the event centred on raising the plastic ban awareness. Kajol meticulously opted for an Anita Dongre Grassroot dress, the label associated with eco-friendly fashion and sustainability. It was a sheer dress, ideal for a formal occasion on a scorching summer day. Her dress featured short bell sleeves and subtle floral accents in the shades of pink and light green. The dress was belted and brown in colour. She spruced up her look with statement rings, which were from the label, Palette. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The slight side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kajol's Gold Anarkali Suit

Kajol exuded regal vibes for a movie promotion early this year in her anarkali ensemble. She wore a traditional outfit that came from the label Itrh. It was a gorgeous gold and beige number that consisted of a long kurti, flared palazzos, and a dupatta. Her kurti was accentuated by subtle floral accents in shades of rust red and green. The palazzos were beige-hued with sleek gold-toned piping but it was her heavy golden tissue dupatta that notched up and completed her attire. She wore diamond earrings with golden stone detailing and a delicate ring. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The long middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Kajol's Pink Pantsuit

For The Kapil Sharma Show, Kajol radiated boss lady vibes in her pink pantsuit and inspired us to up our office wardrobe. She looked smart in her attire that came from Zara. Her attire featured a structured pink jacket, which she paired with matching tapered pants. She also teamed her ensemble with a grey-hued top, which went well with her pink pantsuit. Kajol also enhanced her look with white-hued heels from Tresmode. She wore a chic nature-inspired ring, which came from the label, Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

Kajol's Deep Green Saree

Kajol quite often gives us saree goals but her deep green saree absolutely caught our attention. She wore this saree for the promotional rounds of her period drama film, Tanhaji. The actress looked elegant in her saree, which was from Raw Mango and it was draped impeccably. Splashed in a dark green hue, her saree was highlighted by gold-toned motifs and embellished border. She paired her saree with a sleeveless beige blouse that went well with her saree. Other than her pretty saree, we also loved her floral-cut earrings, which came from Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle mascara. This time, she completed her look with a neatly-tied ponytail.

Kajol's Purple Lehenga

The diva exuded princess-like vibes with her purple lehenga. It was a behind-the-scenes picture at Mehboob Studio. She wore a Jade by Monica and Karishma lehenga that was a cross between elaborate and subtle. While her lehenga was crafted out of soft fabric, her lehenga was highlighted by intricate floral embroidery. We loved the overlapping blouse of the lehenga and the flared skirt. Her makeup was enhanced by purple eye shadow and partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which look of Kajol's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy birthday, Kajol!

Courtesy: Radhika Mehra's Instagram