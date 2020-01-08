Kajol’s Red Anarkali Suit, Sequin Sari, And Sharara Set Are Perfect For This Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kajol is all set for the release of her film Tanhaji, which is scheduled to hit the theatres this Friday. She has been promoting the film and we have noticed that she is mostly seen sporting ethnic outfits, which clearly shows her love for traditionals. Recently, Kajol was spotted flaunting three gorgeous ethnic outfits back to back- red anarkali suit, navy-blue sequin sari, and chanderi sharara set. So, let us take a close look at her all three outfits, which seemed perfect for this wedding season. She was styled by Radhika Mehra.

Kajol In A Red Anarkali Suit For film promotions in Dance Plus 5, Kajol donned a shimmering crimson red-hued anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra, which consisted of a long kurta and dupatta. Her full-sleeved round-collar plunging neckline anarkali was accentuated by mukaish work and she draped the equally beautiful matching dupatta over her one shoulder. On the jewellery front, the actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned heavy chandelier earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Kajol flaunted her pretty hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kajol In A Navy-Blue Sequin Sari For film promotions in Big Boss 13, Kajol wore a chic navy-blue sequin sari, which came from ace designer Manish Malhotra's collection. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plain blouse. The diva upped her look with a silver-toned multi-layered neckpiece and rings from the label Joyalukkas. Kajol let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, two-toned eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Kajol In A Chanderi Sharara Set For another promotional round, Kajol opted for a full-sleeved round-collar nude-hued hand-painted chanderi kurta. She teamed it with matching sharara and draped an earthy-toned lampi dupatta, which highlighted her attire. Kajol's ensemble came from the label Itrh and she completed her look with white heels from Aprajita Toor. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ehnic earrings from Minerali. She let loose her mid-parted curled locks and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, curles lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Kajol really inspired us with her ethnic fashion sense. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajol