Kajol And Nysa Devgan Give Mother-Daughter Goals In Colour Co-ordinated Outfits And White Sneakers Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There is no denying the fact that Bollywood actress Kajol has amazing fashion sense and she has given numerous fashion moments in her wow outfits wherever she goes. Following her footsteps, daughter Nysa Devgan has also grown up as a fashionista and she is often seen making gorgeous statements. Recently, the duo were snapped at the Mumbai airport giving mother-daughter goals in their colour co-ordinated outfits and white sneakers. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, Kajol was spotted sporting a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline mini dress, which was accentuated by black and white stripes. The matching knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She wrapped a light-yellow printed stole around her neck and completed her look with white sneakers. The Devi actress upped her look with a pair of studs and maroon nail paint. Kajol pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and wrapped her look with purple-hued oversized glasses and pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Nysa Devgan donned a full-sleeved round-collar plain black-hued crop top and paired it with low-waist light-blue denim pants. She held a white-hued jacket on her hand and like her mommy, the star kid completed her look with white sneakers. Nysa let loose her long tresses and rounded out her look with minimal makeup.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Turns Coverstar And Gives Casual Fashion Goals In A Net Top And Peach Bottoms

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION