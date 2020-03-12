Just In
Kajol Posts Nysa Devgan's Lehenga Pictures And We Found Our Instagram-Perfect Fashion Moment
Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her daughter, Nysa Devgan in a pretty lehenga. Her daughter looked gorgeous and her picture was the happiest thing that we had seen on the internet. Her styling was impeccably done and so, let's decode her attire and look.
So, Nysa wore a cream-hued lehenga that seemed crafted out of silk fabric and it was a crisp lehenga with translucent details. Her lehenga was accentuated by subtle accents and Nysa Devgan teamed it with an intricately embellished blouse that not only went well with her lehenga but also contrasted her skirt. She draped a complementing dupatta with her lehenga and that upped her attire look.
As for the jewellery game, she spruced up her avatar with a statement floral-cut ring and stunning danglers. The makeup was light and refreshing. Her makeup was marked by light brown lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Nysa Devgan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photo Credit: Kajol's Instagram