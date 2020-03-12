ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kajol Posts Nysa Devgan's Lehenga Pictures And We Found Our Instagram-Perfect Fashion Moment

    By
    |

    Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her daughter, Nysa Devgan in a pretty lehenga. Her daughter looked gorgeous and her picture was the happiest thing that we had seen on the internet. Her styling was impeccably done and so, let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Nysa wore a cream-hued lehenga that seemed crafted out of silk fabric and it was a crisp lehenga with translucent details. Her lehenga was accentuated by subtle accents and Nysa Devgan teamed it with an intricately embellished blouse that not only went well with her lehenga but also contrasted her skirt. She draped a complementing dupatta with her lehenga and that upped her attire look.

    As for the jewellery game, she spruced up her avatar with a statement floral-cut ring and stunning danglers. The makeup was light and refreshing. Her makeup was marked by light brown lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Nysa Devgan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credit: Kajol's Instagram

    More NYSA DEVGAN News

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue