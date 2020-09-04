Kajal Aggarwal’s Simple Outfit Or Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Stylish Number, Which One Will You Prefer? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We know that you love dressing up in your ethereal best, especially on special occasions like festivals. But when you have to celebrate the festival at home (like during these quarantine days), we also understand that you prefer light ensembles. However, there are some women, who love flaunting their stylish numbers no matter what the situation is.

We have come up with both kinds of outfit ideas for some fashion inspiration - simple and stylish. The ladies who need something light yet pretty ethnic-wear can opt for Kajal Aggarwal's white ensemble and the ladies who want to look stylish can invest in Anasuya Bharadwaj's pink kurta set. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Kajal Aggarwal In A White Ensemble

Kajal Aggarwal sported a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline plain white ensemble, which came from the label Péro. Her ensemble was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns on the bodice and a light green border. Styled by Ami Patel, she completed her look with nude-hued sandals and accessorised her look with a pair of big hoops by Radhika Agrawal. The diva let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Anasuya Bharadwaj In A Pink Kurta Set

Anasuya Bharadwaj was decked up in a short top-type pink kurta, which was accentuated by small white florals and green leaves prints. She teamed it with pink dhoti pants and layered her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved neutral-toned shrug that featured blossoming floral patterns. The actress completed her look with black flats and notched up her look with a pair of multi-hued earrings and ring. She let loose her side-parted braided highlighted tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.

So, whose outfit will you prefer for the upcoming festival? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajal Aggarwal, Anasuya Bharadwaj