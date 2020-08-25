Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Kajal Aggarwal In Pink And Raashi Khanna In Red, Whose Ethnic Game Wowed You? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

On the auspicious festival Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, not only Hindi film actresses flaunted their ethnic fashion game but there were South Indian divas Kajal Aggarwal and Raashi Khanna too, who impressed us with their sartorial choices. They both took to their Instagram feeds to share their lovely pictures in ethnic suits. While Kajal looked extremely beautiful in a dark pink attire, Raashi opted for a red number. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose ensemble was wow-worthy.

Kajal Aggarwal In A Dark Pink Suit

Kajal Aggarwal sported a dark pink ethnic suit by Anita Dongre and looked beyond beautiful. Her suit consisted of a strappy long kurti, which was accentuated by intricate golden prints, floral embroidered patterns, and checked border. She teamed her kurti with matching flared bottoms and draped a sheer dupatta around her bodice. The actress accessorised her look with heavy earrings and a few rings. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Raashi Khanna In A Red Suit

Raashi Khanna was decked up in a pretty red suit and gave major ethnic fashion goals. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved boat-neck kurti, which was accentuated by intricate golden patterns. She teamed her kurti with matching bottoms and completed her look with a pretty dupatta that featured white dotted prints and curvy patterns. She upped her look with a pair of jhumkis and elevated her look with a tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with a tiny black bindi, filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

We really liked these suits of both the actresses. What do you think about these outfits of Kajal Aggarwal and Raashi Khanna? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi Khanna