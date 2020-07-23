Just In
Niti Taylor Flaunts Her Yellow And Pink Suits With Utmost Style, Which One Did You Like More?
Known for her portrayal of Nandini Murthy in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Niti Taylor has not only earned fame and recognition but also won many hearts with her charming personality and great fashion sense. Within few years, the actress has become everyone's favourite and now she enjoys massive fan following on Instagram. Recently, Niti achieved a new milestone as she hits 1.9 million followers.
Well, the diva definitely deserve all the love after all she leaves no stone unturned to keep the interest of her fans alive. She constantly keeps posting gorgeous pictures of herself in different outfits to lift the mood of her fans. Lately, Niti Taylor shared pictures of her two ethnic suits- one was yellow, the other was pink number. Both the outfits looked extremely pretty. So, let us take a close look at her both suits and find which one was prettier.
Niti Taylor In A Yellow Ethnic Suit
Niti Taylor sported a beautiful yellow suit, which was accentuated by pretty green leaves with little red accents. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline easy-breezy wrap kurti and matching flared bottoms. She completed her look with a matching printed dupatta and accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings. Niti let loose her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses and spruced up her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade. The oversized black reflectors added cool quotient to her look.
Niti Taylor In A Pink Ethnic Suit
Niti Taylor was decked up in a pink sharara suit, which came from the label Neo Palaeo. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved short kurti, that was accentuated by intricate brown-hued patterns and featured tassel detailing on the neckline. She teamed her kurti with matching sharara and draped a lovely plain dupatta over her either shoulder. The actress completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris and notched up her look with silver-toned earrings. Niti let loose her side-parted long highlighted tresses and elevated her look with pink lip shade. The round black sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look.
We really liked these suits of Niti Taylor and her these suits are what you can wear at home on festivals. What do you think about it? Which suit of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Niti Taylor