Jim Sarbh's This Amusing Pic Will Make You Want To Dress To Chill

Love him or hate him, but you can't simply ignore the 'Padmaavat' actor, Jim Sarbh. That gentleman, who played the role of a terrorist in 'Neerja', can make women swoon and go absolutely nuts about him. We got to learn more about his style statement at the Cannes this year, where he totally wooed us in a Kashmiri attire and dapper tuxedos.

He actually doesn't give a damn and literally speaking, he wears his heart out and that is what we love about him. First, it is his characteristic salt and pepper curls and then obviously his dress sense that makes our jaws drop. Jim Sarbh adds his own persona to his attires and makes each outfit of his outstanding.

In his recent pic, he truly amused us. If there is somebody other than Ranveer Singh who can make us laugh out loud, it is Jim. So, he was typically in a mood to chill with a rubber duck tube coiled around his neck and he had this nonchalant yet a cute expression that we so adored. He aptly titled his pic as 'Sea-duck-tion'. And what he wore blew our minds away.

He donned a pink and cream button-down half sleeved shirt that looked so cool and casual. His shirt was plain looking, but we are sure the men do want it now. And he paired his shirt with complementing shorts that looked awesome. Jim's black hued sunglasses were also to die for.

Don't you all want to be a lot less serious and get this comfy look? As always, Jim Sarbh you left us amazeballed. Keep on surprising us.