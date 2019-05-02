Beyond Sharply Tailored Suits, Jim Sarbh's Outfit Can Make You Feel Lighter On Those Formal Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jim Sarbh's fashion sense is very experimental. The 'Made in Heaven' actor absolutely wears his thoughts out and is very versatile. The actor might be sporting outfits that best complement his personality but somewhere we feel that he is also inspiring discerning men to look beyond the stereotypes. Look into his Instagram account and you can get a pocketful of fashion ideas, in case you are bored with the usuals.

So, now his latest attire, which he wore for the FICCI Flo event - it was a total eye-catching number. His outfit beckoned us to think about nature. Moreover, Jim's attire was kind of refreshing for a formal event. Well, it definitely broadened our perspective- no, you don't just need a sharply tailored suit for formal affairs. So, he wore separates, which were black in colour and came alive with floral and bird patterns.

Even his loafers matched with the separates! What we loved about his whole look was that it took away stifling dress code formality that one needs to follow at serious events. It was actually a fun number with a fuss-free silhouette. Also, we thought that this attire of his was androgynous. Jim inspired us. What do you think about his attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.