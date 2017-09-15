Jhanvi Kapoor's Traditional Look Reflected Her Grace

Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted outside her dance studio in a traditional avatar. She looked very beautiful in a black full-sleeve long kurta along with a pair of white leggins.

The kurta had some amazing embroidery work done on its front and the detailed artwork totally beautified the look of the attire, making Jhanvi look prettier than ever.

Jhanvi has inherited true beauty from her mother and while carrying any attire, including this traditional one, she manages it very gracefully.

She was wearing a pair of Kolhapuri jootis and had a white hand bag along with her attire and it also completed her dance class attire to its fullest.