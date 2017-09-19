ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Jhanvi Kapoor's Dance Class Look Is Simply Graceful

By
jhanvi kapoor dance studio

Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted at her dance studio after she came out after a practice session. She was wearing a set of white traditional attire for her dance regime.

This is not the very first time we spotted Jhanvi in traditionals, at her dance studio. Alike every time, this time too, her look was really fascinating.

Her set of traditional attire included a set of white kurta salwar and a printed pink dupatta. She carried a white tote bag along with her outfit of the day.

She was devoid of any makeup or accessories, but still managed to look prettier than ever.

jhanvi kapoor dance studio
jhanvi kapoor dance studio
jhanvi kapoor dance studio
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: jhanvi kapoor fashion bollywood
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue