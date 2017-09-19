Jhanvi Kapoor's Dance Class Look Is Simply Graceful

Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted at her dance studio after she came out after a practice session. She was wearing a set of white traditional attire for her dance regime.

This is not the very first time we spotted Jhanvi in traditionals, at her dance studio. Alike every time, this time too, her look was really fascinating.

Her set of traditional attire included a set of white kurta salwar and a printed pink dupatta. She carried a white tote bag along with her outfit of the day.

She was devoid of any makeup or accessories, but still managed to look prettier than ever.