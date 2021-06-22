Jennifer Winget Or Rubina Dilaik, Who Pulled Off The Floral Printed Sky Blue Pantsuit Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Celebrities have been embracing the floral print trend for many years and now it has become everyone's favourite. From mini dresses to ethnic suits to sarees, almost every outfit of theirs feature a floral touch. Floral prints not only add a feminine touch to an outfit but also makes one look fresh and lively. Recently, popular Indian Television actresses Jennifer Winget and Rubina Dilaik blossomed in a sky-blue toned floral printed pantsuit. They wore the same pantsuit of the same designer Ranbir Mukherjee and pulled it off like boss ladies. So, let us take a close look at their pantsuits, decode their complete looks, and find who pulled it off better?

Jennifer Winget In A Blue Floral Pantsuit

Recently, Jennifer Winget shared a few pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. She was seen sporting a sky-blue pantsuit, which was accentuated by blossoming red, orange, and yellow floral prints and green leaves patterns. She donned a strappy plunging-neckline bralette top and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front matching blazer. The Beyhadh actress teamed her top and blazer with a high-waist same-patterned pants and accessorised her look with a pair of pretty earrings and rings. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered curls and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Rubina Dilaik In A Blue Floral Pantsuit

A few weeks ago, Rubina Dilaik was spotted sporting the same sky-blue pantsuit that featured the same blossoming intricate floral patterns. The pantsuit consisted of a bralette top, high-waist pants, and a blazer. However, the only difference in her and Jennifer's pantsuit were the bralette top's neckline part. While Jennifer's top had a plunging neckline, Rubina's was a little covered. She completed her look with yellow flat sandals that complemented her look. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress upped her look with a gold-toned wristwatch and a wristband. She let loose her side-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lipstick.

