Get Rubina Dilaik’s Pink Monochrome Makeup Look In Just 5 Simple Steps!

If there is any makeup look that creates magic in no time, it's one and only monochrome makeup. The best part about this makeup is that it requires less products and can be achieved in under 10 minutes. However, while doing monochrome makeup, one should always be confident about the shade, which you're going to use as the makeup look is completely dependent on the colour shade. After brown, pink monochrome makeup has been a lot in trend these days. And lately, it has even been approved by Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik.

Recently, Rubina took to her Instagram feed to share a few jaw-dropping pictures from her latest photoshoot. Her beautiful lehenga paired with thigh-high boots was an absolute trendsetter but her pink monochrome makeup look, just stole the show. She opted for the darkest pink shade, close to magenta colour and totally nailed the complete look. If you loved her this makeup look and want to give it a shot, here are a few simple steps you need to follow to get the similar look.

1. Prep Up Your Face With Perfect Face

Before doing any makeup, it's very important to prep up your face with base as it adds glow, brightens skin tone, and fades the lines, wrinkles, pores, and scars, if any on your face. It also locks the makeup in place to keep it last longer. So, priming up the T-zone of your face. Then pick the foundation, according to your skin tone and apply it on your face and neck. Blend it using beauty blender. Apply concealer under your eyes and over your lids to hide dark circles and dark spots. Lastly, dust some setting powder to set the concealer in place.

2.Choose The Right Shade

Now, before you start the makeup, be very careful in choosing the right shade of pink. Pick a shade that complements your skin tone. Since, we're talking about Rubina Dilaik's makeup look in this article, we recommend the dark pink or a colour close to magenta. You can go for a little lighter tone too.

3. Start With Eye Makeup

After completing your base makeup, start the monochrome makeup look with eyes. Pick the pink eye shadow palette (eye shadow colour of your choice) and apply it all over your lids and crease part. Blend it well using the beauty blender. Keep the tone of eye shadow on your lids darker than the tone on your crease. Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line. Enhance the look of your eyes with a nice coat of mascara.

4. Follow Up With Blush

After you're done with eyes, it's time to focus blush the apple of your cheekbones with blush. Get a matching pink blush palette and blush brush. Now, start applying the blush on your cheekbones softly. Keep blending it, until you reach to that intensity of the tone that matches with your monochrome look.

5. Finish The Look With Lipstick

This is the final stage of your monochrome makeup look. Go ahead and pick the same lipstick shade from your makeup kit that matches equally with the colour of your eye shadow. Here, we are talking about the dark pink matte lipstick, as per Rubina Dilaik's makeup look. Starting from the centre, apply the lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips. Get the finishing look with the matching lip liner pencil.

Lastly, spritz some setting spray on your face to lock the makeup in place. So, now that you're ready to nail the look, do not forget to share your opinions on this monochrome makeup look of Rubina Dilaik.

Pic Credits: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 15:30 [IST]