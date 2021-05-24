Just In
Of Rubina Dilaik’s Floral Organza Saree And Red Clutch; We Totally Love Her Latest Fashion Game
The winner of the latest edition of Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik sure has refined taste particularly when it comes to sarees. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has given us a number of saree goals and this time, with her floral saree, she upped her saree game. Rubina, who recovered from Covid recently, has been sharing pictures from her hometown and while she has mostly flaunted casuals, this saree picture of hers was totally glamorous. But hang on, apart from her saree we also loved her mini red clutch. If you are looking forward to dressing up for a future festive or wedding occasion, Rubina Dilaik's attire is what you need.
So, the actress wore an ivory organza saree and draped it beautifully. Her saree was enhanced by crisp silhouette and adorned with hand-painted pink floral accents. Rubina looked gorgeous, posed in her well-manicured garden with lush mountains in the backdrop. Well, not just her saree, her accessory game was strong too. She wore oxidised silver jhumkis, which were intricately-crafted. She also sported a pink-hued watch, a gold bangle, and dainty bangles to spruce up her stylish avatar. Speaking about her clutch, it was the micro mini clutch that she carried and it deserves a special attention.
Her clutch was burgundy-hued and textured. It seemed like a vegan leather accessory and came from the label, Oceana Clutches by Rima & Rashi. Her makeup was marked by pink touches with light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-pink nail lacquer. The highlighted wind-swept tresses completed her look. Rubina Dilaik looked pretty as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.
