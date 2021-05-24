ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Of Rubina Dilaik’s Floral Organza Saree And Red Clutch; We Totally Love Her Latest Fashion Game

    By
    |

    The winner of the latest edition of Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik sure has refined taste particularly when it comes to sarees. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has given us a number of saree goals and this time, with her floral saree, she upped her saree game. Rubina, who recovered from Covid recently, has been sharing pictures from her hometown and while she has mostly flaunted casuals, this saree picture of hers was totally glamorous. But hang on, apart from her saree we also loved her mini red clutch. If you are looking forward to dressing up for a future festive or wedding occasion, Rubina Dilaik's attire is what you need.

    So, the actress wore an ivory organza saree and draped it beautifully. Her saree was enhanced by crisp silhouette and adorned with hand-painted pink floral accents. Rubina looked gorgeous, posed in her well-manicured garden with lush mountains in the backdrop. Well, not just her saree, her accessory game was strong too. She wore oxidised silver jhumkis, which were intricately-crafted. She also sported a pink-hued watch, a gold bangle, and dainty bangles to spruce up her stylish avatar. Speaking about her clutch, it was the micro mini clutch that she carried and it deserves a special attention.

    Her clutch was burgundy-hued and textured. It seemed like a vegan leather accessory and came from the label, Oceana Clutches by Rima & Rashi. Her makeup was marked by pink touches with light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-pink nail lacquer. The highlighted wind-swept tresses completed her look. Rubina Dilaik looked pretty as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.

    Picture Source: Instagram

    Comments

    More RUBINA DILAIK News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close