    Jennifer Winget Accentuates Her White Kurta Look With A Gorgeous Dupatta; Gives Us A Fashion Inspiration

    Jennifer Winget is one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. Her Instagram feed boasts her stunning and relatable fashion moments. Recently, the Code M actress flaunted a traditional suit and upped her style quotient with a dupatta. Her makeup and styling were also beautifully done by Sonam Vaghani, and we have decoded this look of hers for some major fashion inspiration.

    So, the actress wore a pristine white kurta set. Her kurta was flared, which made her attire breezy and perfect outfit for summer season. And with this ensemble of hers, Jennifer Winget gave us cues on how to spruce up your traditional look with a dupatta. She draped a gorgeous blue dupatta that was accentuated by intricately-done accents in silver. The silk brocade dupatta of hers not only upped her look but is also on our wishlist.

    The Beyhadh actress notched up her fashion game with a chic silver ring and classic hoops, thereby keeping her ethnic look, minimal. Her makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The blue-hued bindi enhanced her look and the middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Jennifer Winget looked pretty. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pictures Source: Instagram

    Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 15:44 [IST]
    Close