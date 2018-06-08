Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Janhvi Kapoor's Ethnic Avatar Will Instantly Make Your Heads Turn

By Devika
Janhvi Kapoor fashion

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's fashion game is only getting stronger ahead of the release of her debut movie, 'Dhadak', starring opposite Ishan Khatter, half-brother of Shahid Kapoor. Lately, the diva impressed us with her cover shoot for 'Vogue' magazine and now she made our jaws drop in a traditional avatar.

The budding actress donned a simple purplish-blue salwar kameez and made us go gaga. We loved that she wore a muted shade and still looked pretty young and refreshing. The star diva was papped crazily and well, she did look like million dollars. Janhvi wore a simple blue shirt-styled short kurti and paired it with a straight-fit salwar.

Her V-neck collar was intricately done and certainly gave a get up to her attire. We loved that her salwar had a metallic touch and the subtle sequins and slightly embellished borders on her salwar were eye-catching. Her sheer light dupatta complemented her outfit quite well. It too had a shiny feature, and Janhvi draped it perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor fashion

Her white and black shimmery sandals went well with the beautiful outfit. The starlet left her hair loose and her makeup was done to the T. The pink eyeshadow was a smart choice, as it enhanced her ethnic look.

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled us in her traditional avatar yet again. We must say, we find the actress prettier in ethnic outfits but who knows, she might look hotter in western wears and surprise us like Sonakshi Sinha in the coming years too!

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue