Janhvi Kapoor's Ethnic Avatar Will Instantly Make Your Heads Turn

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's fashion game is only getting stronger ahead of the release of her debut movie, 'Dhadak', starring opposite Ishan Khatter, half-brother of Shahid Kapoor. Lately, the diva impressed us with her cover shoot for 'Vogue' magazine and now she made our jaws drop in a traditional avatar.

The budding actress donned a simple purplish-blue salwar kameez and made us go gaga. We loved that she wore a muted shade and still looked pretty young and refreshing. The star diva was papped crazily and well, she did look like million dollars. Janhvi wore a simple blue shirt-styled short kurti and paired it with a straight-fit salwar.

Her V-neck collar was intricately done and certainly gave a get up to her attire. We loved that her salwar had a metallic touch and the subtle sequins and slightly embellished borders on her salwar were eye-catching. Her sheer light dupatta complemented her outfit quite well. It too had a shiny feature, and Janhvi draped it perfectly.

Her white and black shimmery sandals went well with the beautiful outfit. The starlet left her hair loose and her makeup was done to the T. The pink eyeshadow was a smart choice, as it enhanced her ethnic look.

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled us in her traditional avatar yet again. We must say, we find the actress prettier in ethnic outfits but who knows, she might look hotter in western wears and surprise us like Sonakshi Sinha in the coming years too!