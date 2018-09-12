Janhvi Kapoor Looks Adorable In This Floral Dress As She Becomes The Brand Ambassador

Jhanvi Kapoor बनी Nykaa का नया चेहरा, CUTE Dress में जीता fans का दिल | Boldsky

Ever since her debut movie, Janhvi Kapoor's career graph is on rising. Just recently, she was honoured with an Emerald Award at the first edition of WIFT (Women In Film and Television) and now, she was appointed as the brand ambassador of a beauty brand, Nykaa.

The 'Dhadak' actress looked amazingly cute at the event. She switched from her sexy pink outfit and donned this adorable pink dress for the event. Her dress was by Prabal Gurung and was perfect for a prom night or the first date and was accentuated by floral accents. It was a sleeveless dress and was also very structured. This dress of hers too hugged her slender frame beautifully.

It was a short dress and Janhvi carried it with a lot of aplomb and grace. She paired her outfit with white-hued pumps, which notched up her look of the day. She allowed her wavy tresses to cascade gently on her shoulders.

Janhvi's makeup was accentuated by a deep pink lip shade and the complementing highlighted cheekbones, and her eye makeup was subtle. Janhvi mostly kept her look jewellery-free but her Vinage earrings were quite evidently a statement piece.

Janhvi Kapoor gave us Friday night dress goals, this mid-week. We loved her attire and thought she looked outstanding.