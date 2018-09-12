Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Adorable In This Floral Dress As She Becomes The Brand Ambassador

By
Jhanvi Kapoor बनी Nykaa का नया चेहरा, CUTE Dress में जीता fans का दिल | Boldsky
Janhvi Kapoor fashion

Ever since her debut movie, Janhvi Kapoor's career graph is on rising. Just recently, she was honoured with an Emerald Award at the first edition of WIFT (Women In Film and Television) and now, she was appointed as the brand ambassador of a beauty brand, Nykaa.

Janhvi Kapoor style

The 'Dhadak' actress looked amazingly cute at the event. She switched from her sexy pink outfit and donned this adorable pink dress for the event. Her dress was by Prabal Gurung and was perfect for a prom night or the first date and was accentuated by floral accents. It was a sleeveless dress and was also very structured. This dress of hers too hugged her slender frame beautifully.

Janhvi Kapoor dresses

It was a short dress and Janhvi carried it with a lot of aplomb and grace. She paired her outfit with white-hued pumps, which notched up her look of the day. She allowed her wavy tresses to cascade gently on her shoulders.

Janhvi Kapoor brand ambassador

Janhvi's makeup was accentuated by a deep pink lip shade and the complementing highlighted cheekbones, and her eye makeup was subtle. Janhvi mostly kept her look jewellery-free but her Vinage earrings were quite evidently a statement piece.

Janhvi Kapoor movies

Janhvi Kapoor gave us Friday night dress goals, this mid-week. We loved her attire and thought she looked outstanding.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood janhvi kapoor
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 17:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue