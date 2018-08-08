Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Relaxed And Casual Wears Are Perfect For A Humid Day

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter gave us fashion goals again but this time the two were spotted after quite a while. These two sported a relaxed and casual look for the Whistling Woods International event. They wore believable attires, which we thought was perfect for a humid day.

So, Janhvi wore a very easy breezy pantsuit and Ishaan looked awesome in his western avatar. Coming to Sridevi's elder daughter's outfit, she wore a pristine white attire that featured a sheer white half-sleeved shirt and she paired it with floor-length flared pants of the same hue.

And this was one of our favourite Janhvi's looks. It was understated, sophisticated, and also very attention-grabbing. It was something that we would have loved to wear for a Sunday brunch date. Her makeup was accentuated by pink highlighted cheeks and complementing lip shade, and Janhvi kept her wavy tresses middle-parted and loose to spruce up her avatar.

Ishaan's outfit of the day consisted of a textured black half-sleeved tee and he paired it with distressed denims and brown suede formal shoes. Ishaan accessorised his look with classy shades, which he didn't sport but carried with him.

Ishaan and Janhvi were dressed to perfection and we really thought their styling was awesome.