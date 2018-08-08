Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Relaxed And Casual Wears Are Perfect For A Humid Day

By
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter gave us fashion goals again but this time the two were spotted after quite a while. These two sported a relaxed and casual look for the Whistling Woods International event. They wore believable attires, which we thought was perfect for a humid day.

So, Janhvi wore a very easy breezy pantsuit and Ishaan looked awesome in his western avatar. Coming to Sridevi's elder daughter's outfit, she wore a pristine white attire that featured a sheer white half-sleeved shirt and she paired it with floor-length flared pants of the same hue.

Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

And this was one of our favourite Janhvi's looks. It was understated, sophisticated, and also very attention-grabbing. It was something that we would have loved to wear for a Sunday brunch date. Her makeup was accentuated by pink highlighted cheeks and complementing lip shade, and Janhvi kept her wavy tresses middle-parted and loose to spruce up her avatar.

Ishaan Khatter Fashion

Ishaan's outfit of the day consisted of a textured black half-sleeved tee and he paired it with distressed denims and brown suede formal shoes. Ishaan accessorised his look with classy shades, which he didn't sport but carried with him.

Ishaan and Janhvi were dressed to perfection and we really thought their styling was awesome.

Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter Dhadak
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue