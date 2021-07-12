Janhvi Kapoor In Beige And Nora Fatehi In White, Whose Bodycon Dress Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Bollywood budding fashionistas Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi were spotted in Andheri, making heads turn in their bodycon dresses. They not just gave us a stellar fashion moment but also inspired us with their simple yet classy sartorial picks. While Janhvi slew it in a lovely beige dress, Nora, looked stunning in her white midi number. So, let us take a close look at their dresses and find whose dress was better.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Beige Bodycon Dress

Janhvi Kapoor was decked up in a sleeveless round-neckline beige bodycon dress, which was accentuated by cinched pleats, from waist to bottom. She teamed her mini dress with embellished silver strap footwear and accessorised her look with a silver-toned chain neckpiece and rings. The Roohi actress painted her nails with neon-green lacquer and spruced up her look with filled brows, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Janhvi let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and looked gorgeous.

Nora Fatehi In A White Bodycon Dress

Nora Fatehi was dressed to slay in a sleeveless scoop-neckline white midi dress and looked super stunning in it. Her knitted bodycon dress featured subtle striped accents while the thigh-high back slit added a stylish quotient. She teamed her dress with transparent strapped white heels and carried a white handbag. The Bhuj actress notched up her look with gold-toned hoops and elevated her look with filled brows, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and nude lipstick. Nora let loose her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses and looked sizzling.

So, what do you think about these bodycon dresses of Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi? Whose dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.