Janhvi And Ishaan's Desi Avatar In A Behind-The-Scene Pic Made Our Day

Well, this colourful picture from the behind-the-scenes of the picture, 'Dhadak' clearly caught our attention and made our Tuesday. The movie is slated to be released next month but the lead actors of the movie - Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter can't seem to contain their excitement and happiness.

The two budding stars seemed to be in a chilled out mood in this pic, which Janhvi posted on her social media feed.

Sitting casually against a backdrop of an old heritage fort, the actors contrasted the muted background with a vibrant splash of colours. They aced the desi avatar and looked cool AF.

So, Ishan wore a deep red collared shirt, which featured geometrical prints. He paired his shirt with brownish coloured jeans and a watch. He didn't wear any footwear and seemed to be in splits about something.

Janhvi, on the other hand, donned a traditional attire that celebrated the rich legacy of clothing heritage of India. She wore a bright yellow anarkali that was adorned with green and red nature-inspired patterns.

The bodice of her kurti was dipped in a shiny red shade and had printed geometrical designs. If that was not colourful enough, her sheer sea blue dupatta with red and blue floral work highly accentuated her ethnic ensemble.

Her makeup was minimal and hair loose and side-swept. Janhvi too was captured laughing-out-loud, holding some delicacy, perhaps a kachori in her hand.

Well, happiness sure is infectious and we are certainly declaring it as the pic of the day; are you too?