Jacqueline Fernandez's stunning saree look is something hard to get your eyes off
Jacqueline Fernandez glams up the Golden Hour in Abu Dhabi in this gorgeous saree
It's a busy year for Jacqueline Fernandez as she is constantly riding busy with back-to-back promotions of her upcoming and now she is all glamming up in IIFA in a stunning pearl white saree.
Taking to her social media, the actress posted some stunning pictures in which she wore a gorgeous pearl white saree while calling it her Golden Hour as she was in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA award. She pens down the caption -
"Golden hour in #AbuDhabi !!! 💫"
While the first poster of her upcoming Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' was also released, announcing the release date, the lyrical video of Jacqueline's 'RaRaRakkamma' from 'Vikrant Rona was recently released with the glimpse of her hot avatar in the song that has ignited the audience excitement.
On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.