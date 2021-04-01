Want To Look Effortlessly Stylish? Jacqueline Fernandez Can Inspire You With Her Two Stunning Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sometimes we want to look stylish but effortlessly, isn't it? And if you need some effortless fashion inspiration, Jacqueline Fernandez is the actress, who can give you goals with her two recent outfits. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi on both the occasions, Jacqueline exuded sassy vibes with her eye-catching ensembles. We have decoded her two outfits for some stunning fashion inspiration.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Tee And Shorts

So, Jacqueline Fernandez exuded 70s fashion vibes with her tee and shorts combination. She wore a simple white tee and paired it with sky-blue checkered shorts and a sleek brown-hued belt. While her outfit was from Chanel, her belt came from Hermès. She teamed her ensemble with pointed black sandals with metallic accents, which were from Gucci. The pink quilted handbag was from Chanel. She accessorised her look with chic earrings, which notched up her look. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and side-parted ponytail completed her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Rose-Inspired Pyjama Set

Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in her maroon pyjama set that came from Dolce & Gabbana. The top featured the initials of the brand and the white and pink roses but the real highlight were the rose-patterned tights, which matched with her sweatshirt. She paired her ensemble with black-hued sports shoes and carried a maroon side bag with her, which was from Hermès. The pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light pink eye shadow upped her look. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, which outfit of Jacqueline Fernandez did you like more? Let us know that.

Source: Instagram