    On Jacqueline Fernandez's Birthday, The Diva's Top 9 Red Carpet Looks Decoded

    By
    |

    Bollywood Miss Sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again proven she dresses to kill every time. From pulling off literally any colour on the palette to sporting unique creations, Jacqueline has surprised us all with her evolution on the red carpet. As the diva turns in a year older today, here's bringing the top 9 appearances of The Birthday girl that completely took our breath away.

    1. The Classic Black

    Ditching her quirky outfits, Jacqueline opted for a classic plain black gown for this outing. The bare shoulder and the sexy waist cut made this look a total head turner.

    2. White Angel

    One cannot go wrong with a white gown and some sparkling ruby lipstick and pulling it off to sheer perfection was Jacqueline Fernandez in this look. Simple, refreshing and stunning!

    3. All The Feels

    In this look, Jacqueline opted for a structured body fitting white gown for this red carpet appearance. Blush make-up and that rosy clutch were the cherry on this white icing.

    4. Elegance At Its Best

    Jacqueline in traditional outfits always has our heart. The diva pulls of the Indian look with sheer elegance. The hair and rosy makeup made the actress look lovely in the saree.

    5. Like A Princess

    Jacqueline went for a dull grey embellished gown for this appearance. She rocked the single sleeve trend, and worked it to perfection in this long trail creation.

    6. Stunning Of All

    Ditching the conventional choice, Jacqueline opted for a grey high slit one-shoulder gown. The high bun paired with a single layer necklace amped up the look wonderfully.

    7. Golden Girl

    Jacqueline was a true golden girl at this event. A sheer trailer overlay gown and with her hair kept open, made us fall head over heels in love with this look.

    8. Girl Bawse

    With the red pantsuit looks, Jacqueline exuded Bawse vibes and pulled off this look effortlessly like a queen. We were completely awe-struck and yet again.

    9. As Enchanting As Ever

    In this off-shoulder look, Jacqueline set the red carpet ablaze with the ever-enchanting sheer gown, where her tresses were left open and makeup was radiant as ever.

    So, which attire and red carpet-look of Jacqueline Fernandez did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Happy birthday, Jacqueline Fernandez!

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 18:02 [IST]
