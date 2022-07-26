Jacqueline Fernandez Steals The Show In Yellow Saree Alongside Salman Khan And Sudeep Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again made heads turn with her spectacular dressing sense. From donning designer dresses to sarees, the actress looks like a vision in everything she slips into. Currently, the actress is preoccupied with promoting her forthcoming film Vikrant Rona and she recently attended a pre-release event for the movie alongside actors Salman Khan And Kichcha Sudeep. Jacqueline donned a yellow floral saree, in which she stole the show!

During the event, Jacqueline along with Kichcha Sudeep performed on Ra Ra Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona, which is one of the highly anticipated songs of 2022. Taking to her social media, she shared a bunch of pictures where she can be seen performing along with some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities.

In the caption, she jotted down "#RaRaRakkamma Song launch 💚💛💚💛#VRonJuly28 @vikrantrona".

Meanwhile, Jacqueline's latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for a cola brand was a hit and loved by the audience.

On the film front, other than Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the upcoming Ram Setu, while she also has Vikrant Rona and Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Did you like Jacqueline Fernandez in her yellow floral saree?