Just In
- 8 min ago Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, And More Impress With Their Ethnic Fashion At Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Party
- 56 min ago Deepika Padukone’s Versatile Fashion Is Totally Adaptable, We Pick 7 Best Looks!
- 1 hr ago Mars Retrograde In Gemini On 30 October 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 2 hrs ago Coffee Shops Over Libraries: Students Can Come Up With More Ideas In A Cafe, Study
Don't Miss
- Finance This Real Estate Company Booked Robust Presales Of Rs 20.5bn, Buy Stock For 22% Gains: HDFC Securities
- Movies Checkout Vicky Kaushal's Funny Reaction To Wife Katrina Kaif's Wake Up Call
- News Defence Ministry Recruitment Drive 2022: Check post, qualification and how to apply
- Technology Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale: Mega Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 10R Prime Edition
- Sports PKL: Our matches have been similar to recent the India-Pakistan cricket match: Steelers' coach Manpreet
- Travel Bermuda & Its Islands – An Intimate Paradise
- Education DU Admission 2022: University of Delhi Issues CSAS Round 2 Vacant Seats List; Check Details Here
- Automobiles Audi Partners With Sauber For 2026 F1 Debut
Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Bewitching In Her Movie Ram Setu
Bollywood's sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying a Diwali release with Ram Setu hitting the theatres.
The actress took to social media and dropped a few pictures of the character she played in the film next to Akshay Kumar. Jacqueline shared stills from the film and can be seen in the element of the character she played. From donning scarfs to beige pants with olive crop top, the actress looks at the top of the game.
Taking to her social media, she pens down Grateful for the love #ramsetu IN CINEMAS NOW ♥️♥️
Her latest film Ram Setu is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer races against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. Jacqueline Fernandez is seen playing the role of Dr Sandra Rebello,an environmental warrior.
Meanwhile, the actress is also enjoying the success of her song Ra Ra Rakkamma from the film 'Vikrant Rona' where the actress is said to give one of the best dance numbers of her career. Meanwhile, this year Jacqueline Fernandez, also celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan on behalf of her NGO 'You Only Live Once'.
- hair careJacqueline Fernandez's Go-To Haircare Ingredients Are Egg White And Beer: Ways To Add It To Your Hair Care
- bollywood wardrobeJacqueline Fernandez Steals The Show In Yellow Saree Alongside Salman Khan And Sudeep
- bollywood wardrobeJacqueline Fernandez Looks Gorgeous In White, Perfectly Defeating Your Monday Blues!
- bollywood wardrobeIIFA Awards 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez Glams Up The Golden Hour In Abu Dhabi In Gorgeous Saree
- bollywood wardrobeIIFA 2022: Stunning Jacqueline Fernandez In Golden Shimmer Dress [PICS & VIDEOS]
- bollywood wardrobeJacqueline Fernandez Looks Gorgeous In South Indian Saree! See Pics
- bollywood wardrobeVikrant Rona Actress Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Retro In Co-ord Set! PICS
- bollywood wardrobeJacqueline Fernandez Spotted In Beautiful White Formal Suit For The Promotions Of Her Film Attack
- bollywood wardrobeJacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Beautiful Pictures In White Dress
- bollywood wardrobeJacqueline Fernandez Looks Elegant In Saree, As She Promotes Bachchan Pandey In Mumbai
- bollywood wardrobeJacqueline Fernandez Explores The Colour Of Darkness In Her Recent Monochrome Pictures!
- make up tipsWhat Makeup To Wear With A Red Dress? Jacqueline Fernandez And Gal Gadot Give Us Cues