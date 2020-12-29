Just In
- 4 min ago Year Ender: Decoding Fashion From Bulbbul, Raat Akeli Hai And Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
-
- 47 min ago Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home
- 1 hr ago Year Ender: Short Hair Goals From Princess Diana Of The Crown And Beth Harmon Of The Queen’s Gambit
- 1 hr ago Janhvi Kapoor’s Beautiful Peach Lehenga Will Give You Princess Feel At Your Engagement Ceremony
Don't Miss
- News Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal met Amit Shah a day before crucial talks with farmers
- Sports Xtraliving organises national level quiz competition on nutrition, fitness and sports
- Movies 5th Perfect Achievers Award 2020: Helly Shah, Donal Bisht, Madhurima Tuli & Others Win Big
- Automobiles Skoda Cars Price Hike Announced In India: New Prices Are Effective From Next Year
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit on New Year's Eve In North India
- Technology Top Five Things To Expect From GTA: 6
- Finance What Will Happen If You Do Not File Your ITR For FY 2019-20 By December 31, 2020?
- Education CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 June Declared, Check Final Answer Key At csirnet.nta.nic.in
Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Amazing In Her Polka-Dots Dress; Take A Look
Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning as ever in her dress, which we thought was a gorgeous number. With this dress of hers that she wore for Christmas, the diva gave us cues on how to make a strong case for polka-dotted number. She was styled by Chandini Whabi and her styling was done impeccably. Take a look at her dress game.
So, Jacqueline wore a classic polka-dots dress that came from the label, Saffron. It was a quarter-sleeved dress with a collared neckline that featured frills. The actress looked impressive in her dress that was asymmetrical and subtly-pleated. It was a pristine white dress that was accentuated by black polka-dots and frilly black border. She also paired her dress with black-hued pumps with a bow on it and stockings.
Jacqueline Fernandez accessorised her look with gold-toned bangle and studs, which came from Viange. The brown leather purse was chic. In fact, her belt, bag, and pumps were from Dior. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl. She also spruced up her look with red nail lacquer. The long wavy tresses rounded out her look. Jacqueline Fernandez looked awesome as ever. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram