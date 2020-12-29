Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Amazing In Her Polka-Dots Dress; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning as ever in her dress, which we thought was a gorgeous number. With this dress of hers that she wore for Christmas, the diva gave us cues on how to make a strong case for polka-dotted number. She was styled by Chandini Whabi and her styling was done impeccably. Take a look at her dress game.

So, Jacqueline wore a classic polka-dots dress that came from the label, Saffron. It was a quarter-sleeved dress with a collared neckline that featured frills. The actress looked impressive in her dress that was asymmetrical and subtly-pleated. It was a pristine white dress that was accentuated by black polka-dots and frilly black border. She also paired her dress with black-hued pumps with a bow on it and stockings.

Jacqueline Fernandez accessorised her look with gold-toned bangle and studs, which came from Viange. The brown leather purse was chic. In fact, her belt, bag, and pumps were from Dior. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl. She also spruced up her look with red nail lacquer. The long wavy tresses rounded out her look. Jacqueline Fernandez looked awesome as ever. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram