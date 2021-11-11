Just In
Jacqueline Fernandez Impresses With Her Nose Pin Look; Will Certainly Inspire Nose Jewellery Trend
Jacqueline Fernandez certainly keeps us on our toes when it comes to her poised looks. She has had a tightly packed schedule with multiple shoots, brand commitments, her foundation and many more since turn of the year. The influential star, who is known for making good noise on the internet with her awesome posts, is now back on sets with Ram Setu, and her latest look in nose pin has become absolutely the talk of the Internet for all the right reasons.
Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handle to post a duo of pictures of herself in a totally different look. The actress truly defined beauty with elegance and impressed the audience with her simply stunning avatar, donning a lovely nose pin. Fernandez sported open hair with no makeup and a cute smile. The post caption read, "Back on set❤ #ramsetu".
The fans and followers loved Jacqueline's latest look and they could not stop from praising her, and her comment box is proof of the same. Celebs like Urvashi Rautela, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Seema Khan also dropped hearts and emojis on her new look.
Ram Setu is an upcoming Hindi film helmed by Abhishek Sharma. Jacqueline will be seen in the lead role alongside others including Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satyadev.
Besides Ram Setu, Jacqueline has a long list of films yet to release. Kick 2, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, Attack and a few unannounced projects are some of her upcoming flicks.
Photographer Courtesy: Harjeet Singh