Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Pretty As Ever In Her Soothing Floral Co-ord Set; Plus Some Styling Tips Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jacqueline Fernandez gave us one of the most soothing and fresh fashion goals with her co-ord set. The actress was styled by Chandni Whabi and Stacey Cardoz, and she looked a class apart in her ensemble. So, if you want to wear something light and summery, this is the outfit you need and we have decoded her ensemble for you. Also, we have some additional styling tips for you.

So, Jacqueline wore this floral co-ord set, which came from the label Pink Porcupine by Aniket Satam. Her attire consisted of a plunging neckline ruffled blouse and tiered skirt. With pristine white as a base, her outfit was accentuated by pink-toned floral accents. She paired her ensemble with brown-strapped sandals, which upped her look. Jacqueline Fernandez's jewellery game was strong with a striking emerald ring, delicate earrings, chic bangles, and a light neckpiece.

She wore a pink lip shade and spruced up her look with smokey winged eye makeup. The partly-tied ponytail hairdo with side-swept front was as eye-catching as her dress. Now, this was a stylish look but with this attire, you can also give your look a traditional touch. For instance, you can team this outfit with a bright pink dupatta and a pink gemstone or diamond choker for a perfect festive look or for future (post severe covid-19) sangeet/mehendi functions of your friends or relatives.

Jacqueline looked pretty as ever and so what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani