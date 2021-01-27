Glam Or De-Glam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Patralekhaa Will Convince You To Drape A White Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jacqueline Fernandez and Patralekhaa inspired us recently to drape a pristine white saree. They both looked stunning in their own way and while Patralekhaa flaunted a casual style, Jacqueline gave us a party look. Their styling was different and if one was de-glam, the other diva was totally glam. So, we have decoded their saree looks for you.

Jacqueline Fernandez's White Saree

Jacqueline Fernandez looked stylish in her pristine white saree, which came from Faabiiana. She wore a plain white cotton saree that was tied in a nivi style and the actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless embroidered blouse, which was white-hued too and accentuated her saree look. The blouse gave her saree a party touch and Jacqueline paired her saree with a pair of beige sandals that went well with her saree. Styled by Chandini Whabi, Jacqueline Fernandez accessorised her look with a statement emerald ring, a chic ring, and a complementing bangle. She also wore dainty earrings and the makeup was enhanced by magenta-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with mascara. The long side-swept highlighted tresses completed her look.

Patralekhaa's White Saree

Patralekhaa also looked impressive in her white saree but hers was more of a casual look. The actress draped a simple white saree and it was accentuated by subtle mukaish work, which added to the glittery touch. With her full-sleeved black blouse, Patralekhaa colour-blocked her white saree. She looked smart and inspired us to play with contrasts. She kept her look jewellery-free but the tiny black bindi absolutely upped her look. The makeup was sun-kissed and marked by pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram