LFW 2018: Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabella Graced The Ramp Wearing An Anita Dongre Creation

If you are still ogling over Shahid and Mira's romantic entry at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, you are missing out on the beautiful Isabella Kaif's debut entry on the ramp as Anita Dongre's celebrity model.

Isabella, Katrina Kaif's sister, walked the ramp of the LFW for the first time and she looked extremely pretty, as we saw her flaunting her classy look, donning an Anita Dongre outfit.

She was wearing a blue sleeveless dress, which had a plunging neckline and a very beautiful combination of white-thread embroidery on the top with an European-structured flow.

Isabella matched the dress with ivory white heels. The simple, yet graceful, look of the model impressed us pretty much.

She has already started being a style icon just like her sister. What do you think?