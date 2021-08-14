Just In
Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble And Arunita Kanjilal Wow Us With Their Traditional Fashion
We have been waiting for Indian Idol 12 finals but before we could watch the finale, we are impressed fashion sense of the contestants. Speaking about the contestants, Sayli Kamble and Arunita Kanjilal wowed us with their traditional fashion game. While Sayli wore an elaborate lehenga, Arunita made a strong case for embellished saree. So, let's decode their outfits, which left us speechless.
Sayli Kamble's Black And Silver Lehenga
Sayli has not only been enthralling audience with her melodious voice but also with her impeccable fashion sense. With her jewellery game, she has inspired us to up our jewellery game and go beyond the conventional but this time, she also gave us a dress goal along with jewellery ideas. Sayli wore a lehenga that featured a heavy embroidered bodice and the skirt was accentuated by gold-toned accents and embellished silver border. She paired her ensemble with a complementing dupatta that went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with a set of chic bangles, a gemstone neckpiece, and the signature nose jewellery. The makeup was kept minimal and the tiny bindi upped her look. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Arunita Kanjilal's Embellished Saree
Arunita Kanjilal also beckoned us to up our formal party fashion game with her embellished saree. She gave us desi girl vibes with her stunning contemporary saree. Her saree was sleeveless and belted. The drape was impeccably done and sequinned meticulously. Arunita looked pretty and kept her jewellery game light and minimal. The makeup was beautifully done with a natural-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and purple eye shadow. The side-swept tresses completed her stylish look.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram