Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Top 5 Jaw-Dropping Fashion Statements Made By The Diva In 2020 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 23 October 1973, Bollywood actress, model, and dancer Malaika Arora is best known for her stunning personality and fashion sense. There is no denying the fact that she is and has always been on a non-stop slaying spree and is always seen taking fashion quotient a notch higher with her hand-picked outfits. This year, the diva has been treating us with her gorgeous looks in distinctive outfits, from gowns to lehengas to sarees. So, on her birthday, let us take a look at the top five fashion statements made by her in 2020 that made our jaws-drop.

Malaika Arora In A Yellow Lehenga For her appearance at the India's Best Dancer post her Covid recovery, Malaika Arora opted for a radiant kalidar yellow lehenga, which came from the noted designer Tarun Tahiliani. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her lovely sheer silk shimmering lehenga was accentuated by intricate white embroidered patterns from resham aari and embellished border. The Dabangg actress teamed her lehenga with a one-shoulder chiffon draped blouse that featured an attached tulle dupatta with mukaish deatiling, falling from the shoulder like a panel. She completed her look with a pair of juttis from Aprajita Toor and accessorised her look with black-hued hoops, blue-stone detailed orange choker, and heavy plunging necklace from Apala by Sumit. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, red-hued shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Malaika Arora In A Silver Sequin Dress For another episode of India's Best Dancer, Malaika Arora was dressed to impress in a sleeveless halter-neck silver sequin dress by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her bodycon dress featured sequin black border with tassel-detailing while the thigh-high side slit, added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Housefull 2 actress teamed her dress with pointed heels and upped her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings from The Tiana Jewelry. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Malaika Arora In A Red Silk Brocade Saree For the Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 special episode on India's Best Dancer, Malaika Arora sported a red Varanasi silk brocade saree, which came from the label Raw Mango. Her saree was accentuated by square-shaped zari patterns and she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style, bringing it towards the front that added a regal touch. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she teamed her saree with a matching blouse and notched up her look with oxidised jewellery from Apala by Sumit that consisted of earrings, choker, heavy necklace, bangles, and rings. The Dil Se actress tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a braided tail and elevated her look with half-moon shaped bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Malaika Arora In A Yellow Gown Malaika Arora was decked up in a one-shoulder yellow gown by Georges Chakra and looked extremely gorgeous in it. Her gown was accentuated by dark-hued accents and structured dramatic ruffle detailing on the shoulder. The thigh-high side slit and long train, added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Dabangg 2 actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned drop earrings from Gehna. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade. Malaika Arora In A Red Bridal Lehenga Malaika Arora walked the ramp for Varun Chakkilam at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 and gave major bridal fashion goals in her heavy red lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by heavy embroidered bird and floral motifs and embellished accents. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching choli and draped a sheer net dupatta, which featured white floral motifs. The Welcome actress upped her look with a gold-toned heavy choker and pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a bun. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Malaika Arora? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Malaika Arora!

Pic Credits: Malaika Arora