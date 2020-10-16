Malaika Arora Raises Fashion Bar And Takes Glamour Game To Another Level In Her Glittery Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Malaika Arora is among the most glamorous and fashionable actresses in the Bollywood industry. Currently, the actress is judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. For each episode, Malaika picks a different and unique outfit that leaves us absolutely speechless. Before the episode goes on air, each week the actress shares a series of pictures on her Instagram feed, giving her fans a glimpse of her next look for the show.

Those who have been wondering what Malaika Arora has in store for us this week, the wait is over as the diva recently unveiled her latest look for the upcoming episode. This time, she opted for a glittery golden gown and her pictures from the photoshoot, has literally made our jaws drop. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.

So, Malaika Arora was decked up in a strappy plunging-neckline sparkling structured gown by Monisha Jaising and looked super glamorous in it. It was a body-hugging bold gown, which was accentuated by shimmering crystals and sequins. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the thigh-high side slit, added stylish and bold quotient to her look. The Dabangg actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels from Bootmaker and upped her look with matching stylish neckpiece and ring by Renu Oberoi.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Chaiyya Chaiyya stunner sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark-eye-shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled all her side-parted highlighted heavy curls to one side and let them loose.

We really like this shimmering gown of Malaika Arora. However, the bronze effect and the white-hued breezy dupatta in the air, made her pictures looked more interesting. All thanks to the photographer Tejas Nerurkar!

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani