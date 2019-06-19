Huma Qureshi Gave Her Gym Outfit A Formal Spin Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi has already impressed us with her acting in the Netflix series, 'Leila'. And she also wowed us greatly with her evolving fashion sense. The actress is unstoppable in both the realms- acting and fashion. She has one of the most experimental looks in the B-town industry and this time, she gave us fun formal wear goals.

So, she was spotted in the city today in sassy outfit that had an athleisure touch. She teamed her white top with sheer accents and paired it with matching tights that seemed perfect as a gym wear. Now, Huma gave her gym wear look a formal spin with that grey coat, which was full-sleeved and featured asymmetrical cut. She paired her ensemble with printed grey sports shoes.

She carried a Fendi side bag with her, which gave us bag goals and added to the quirky touch. She wore metallic hoop earrings and accessorised her look with dark shades. The make-up was marked by a muted-toned lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar. Huma looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.