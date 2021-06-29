Huma Qureshi’s Colour-Blocked Denim Attire Would Make You Want To Buy Denims Right Away Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, these days spent indoors, we mostly spend time looking for casual outfits instead of party-worthy numbers. But sometimes, we don't want to wear the extra casual outfits but the kind of outfits that are comfy and can be worn to outdoor events too. If you are thinking of buying such an outfit, there's nothing better than Huma Qureshi's latest attire. The Army of the Dead actress was styled by Who Wore What When and she had us crushing over denims. Let's find out about her outfit of the day and her styling, which was so on-point.

So, Huma Qureshi, who is promoting her upcoming movie Bellbottom these days, in fact flared pants style. She sported a sporty outfit that came from the label, Freakins. She wore matching high-waist joggers and teamed it with a full-sleeved cropped jacket. Her joggers and jackets were accentuated by light and dark blue denim shades. The joggers had a whiff of distressed touch and the jacket was structured with crisp pockets on both sides. She also paired her ensemble with white cropped top that went well with her outfit. As for her earrings, she accessorised her look with dazzling star-shaped danglers that accentuated her look.

The makeup was highlighted by a dark shade of pink, meticulous contouring with bronzer effect, and glossy golden-toned eye shadow. The impeccably ponytail completed her look. Huma Qureshi looked awesome as ever and gave us blue denim goals. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu