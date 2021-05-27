Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi’s Colourful Outfit With Feel-Good Words Is What Our Wardrobe Needs Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi has been leaving us with oodles of fashion goals with her promotional rounds. The actress, who was previously promoting Army of the Dead movie, is leaving us impressed with her fashion game for Maharani promotions. While her look in the webseries Maharani is de-glam and traditional, she is keeping it vibrant and western for the promotional rounds of the SonyLiv's latest upcoming series. After wowing us with the red collared dress from Zwaan, Huma left us awestruck with the colourful co-ords, which we wish we had in our wardrobe, right? Styled by Who Wore What When, we have decoded Huma Qureshi's latest outfit and look for you for some major fashion inspiration.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress was dressed to impress in her ensemble, which could make even the dullest of the day seem lively. And now we definitely know that you would want to know the brand behind this outfit and the price too. So, she wore this eye-catching Customized Gratitude Set that came from the label, Amore Couture. It was priced at INR 12,000 and the set had amazing words written on it such as 'Gratitude', 'Good Vibes Only', 'Amore', 'Love', and 'Thankful'. Her set consisted of blazer and high-waist trousers and she teamed the matching set with a yellow crop top, which added to the pop of hues. Huma Qureshi paired her ensemble with plain-white sandals from Eridani that went well with her attire.

As for jewellery, she spruced up her look with edgy rings from IVAR by Ritika Ravi. Her makeup was also beautifully done with glossy touches. We loved the red lip shade and nude-pink eye shadow colour contrast. The contouring with pink cheekbones was also meticulously done. The side-swept highlighted and softly-curled tresses completed her look. So, how did you find her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur