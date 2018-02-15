Hrithik Roshan Being The Dapper In Camouflage

Hrithik Roshan was in New Delhi yesterday for the launch of Rado's first airport store. The actor carried a dapper-like style book for the event, slaying in a camouflage outfit.

In his OOTD, he included a printed camouflage jacket with a printed white shirt and a pair of camouflage trousers. He also wore a pair of suede boots, aviators and a Rado watch.

From top to bottom, he was killing it and we would not even talk about the girls who got floored by the slayer. He is already titled as the Greek God and like every time, this time too, he justified his title to the fullest.

Do you also like Hrithik's look?