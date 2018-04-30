How Priyanka Made It To #OOTD (s) in Assam?

There's something about Priyanka that attracts us like a moth to a flame. Be it her ultra-glamorous red carpet appearances or her spunky interviews, she is always in the moment. This time, she killed the internet when she visited Assam to shoot a commercial for the #AwesomeAssam campaign.

While she she was all the joie de vivre with the locals and gave Assamese dance a whirl, she also had us head over heels with her traditional looks.

Although, she entered the state in casuals comprising a mustard-hued top and denims, PeeCee was also quick to post the pictures of Assamese style. Her pic showing a pink flower pinned to her side swept hair was simply unmissable. Set against a dark backdrop, her silver floral Anita Dongre salwaar kameez teamed with a striking black bindi, and golden danglers was #muchwow.

If that was not enough to woo us, Priyanka raised the bar by donning a white and gold printed silk sari. She wore a full-sleveed blouse and accentuated her look with classic gold jewellery and fresh white flowers. Now that was #ootd.

Between shooting for Quantico and preparing her outfits for a few grand events, Priyanka also revealed a great joy in learning how to drape Mekhela Sador (ceremonial Assamese sari) from a seven-year-old, Radha. In the pic, PeeCee was seen wearing a breezy pink attire and posing with a cute Radha.

Well, we can't wait to see more pictures from Assam visit. She is as always dressed to the perfection.