How Kareena And Sonam Broke The Internet?

Did you just jump out of your sofa and said, "Hot!Hot!Hot!"? We did too, the moment we saw this picture of the three ravishing divas. Even the smoke alarms went on!

The three sizzling Kapoor dames posed in one frame and boy it was one of the most steaming shoots ever. The trio, Kareena, Sonam, and Rhea had us gasping for breath in the exclusive 'Veere Di Wedding' photoshoot and made it clear that no orange can replace black.

Yes, the three babelicious divas donned striking inky black attires that contrasted and highlighted against the ivory background.

And if the poses could kill, these three would have been the weapons of mass destruction!

Last time we saw Kareena sporting sensational royal blue separates and this time she only got hotter in a revealing black dress that had a rather deep slit. She effortlessly wore a I-don't-give-a-damn look that we so loved.

While kareena's super-sexy outfit was kept free from embellishments, Sonam's outfit on the contrary had the blingy effect. The silver shone on the black of the lehenga. She casually held her sheer black dupatta, which was a killer move.

Her sister, Rhea was styled in black sari with golden border. It would have been pretty understated but her glittering gold jacket made for an eye-catching detail.

The very fashionable shoot mirrored the fashion shown in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The trailer of the movie highlighted the style statements of four bffs. Like Sex and the City, we hope this movie becomes a success and proves that women can have fun and be best friends.

We are sick of bromance!