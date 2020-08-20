Hindi Medium Actress Saba Qamar Will Make You Fall In Love With Pristine Patterned White Sarees Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

One look at the Instagram feed of gorgeous Saba Qamar and you will fall in love with fashion. Her Insta is lit up with stunning fashion photoshoots, which will make you want to dress up and elevate your style game. Be it a pantsuit, a dress, or saree, the Hindi Medium actress can slay it in any outfit. Her fashion is truly distinctive and unique and we noticed that lately, she has draped a lot of pristine patterned white sarees. So, if you want to ace your saree game and want to play with the colour white, Saba Qamar is just the inspiration you need. Here are three amazing white saree looks.

Saba Qamar's Urdu-Patterned Saree

The actress had all our attention in her pristine white saree, which was accentuated by Urdu words. Her saree came from Rehstore and it was a beautiful saree. Her saree was impeccably pleated and the pallu of her saree was actually a statement piece in itself with Urdu words embossed on it in a black hue. The saree was also accentuated by leaf patterns at the border. She paired it with a halter blouse that added to the bold quotient. Her blouse was enhanced by sheer lace sleeves and it was off-shouldered too. Saba spruced up her look with dainty diamond earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and dark kohl. The sleek side-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Saba Qamar's Floral Saree

The actress also showed her love for florals in a very fashionable way. She looked lovely in her pristine white saree that was light and summery. Her saree was enhanced by hand-painted red floral patterns, which we so loved and this saree is easily one of our favourites ever. The saree also had subtle leaf patterns. Her saree was designed by Minaahil Umar. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse, which went well with her saree and matched with red floral patterns on her saree. She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was accentuated by glossy pink lip shade and smoky eyeliner with nude-hued eye shadow. The side-parted wet-effect sleek tresses gave her look a more refreshing touch.

Saba Qamar's Monochromatic Floral Saree

Saba Qamar looked so pretty in her saree, which was designed by Ali Xeeshan. She looked like a dream in her saree, which was pristine white and delicate. Her saree was highlighted by subtle patterns and pleated so perfectly. We loved the drape of her saree because it was so hauntingly beautiful and elevated the look of the saree. The palla of her net saree was accentuated by monochromatic floral patterns in shades of black. This is one of the most unique sarees that we saw this year, so far. She teamed her saree with a full-sleeved black blouse that featured floral patterns at the sleeves ends. She accessorised her look with dainty white earrings and the makeup was kept light. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her saree look.

So, which pristine patterned white saree of Saba Qamar's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Saba Qamar's Instagram