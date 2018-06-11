Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Hina V/s Mouni: Whose Outfit Stole The Limelight?

By Devika
Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande and others SPOTTED at Baba Sidiqui's IFTAR PARTY। FilmiBeat
Hina and Mouni Iftar Party

Both the TV actresses - Mouni Roy and Hina Khan wore white for Baba Siddique's Iftar party. But one white clearly stood out and while the other white looked beautiful, it wasn't really outstanding. So, whose ivory outfit made more of an impression on us, was it Hina's or Mouni's?

Well, for Hina Khan fans out there, sadly the answer to that is Mouni Roy. Yes, it was 'Naagin' star who totally floored us with her exceptionally beautiful look. The diva's silverish-white anarkali sharara was every inch graceful and yes this has to go in our ethnic wear bucket list.

Hina and Mouni Iftar Party

Mouni wore a Priya Chhabria attire and she was a vision to behold. We were left star-struck and went gaga over the meticulously done embroidery that accentuated her attire. She simply looked surreal in her sheer full-sleeved attire that was marked by floral work. Her dazzling polki, emeralds, and pearls rounded off her look. We also loved her light makeup marked by smoky eyes and pink lip shade.

While Mouni kept it simple, Hina made her look sexier, as she donned a Reeti Arneja oufit. We thought she made an unusual choice but her separates attire wasn't good enough to make her look like a dream. She wore a very white-hot V-shaped blouse and teamed it with an A-length satiny bottom. The runner-up of Bigg Boss season 11, Hina's separates were cloaked with a translucent embroidered fabric.

Hina and Mouni Iftar Party

Her attire was still quite pretty; but it was Hina's side swept hair, makeup and the 'blegh' pink lip shade that left us more disappointed. We wished Hina's makeup was minimally done.

So, it was Mouni who stunned us more than Hina. But one thing is for sure that Hina Khan bounces back like no other and we know for a fact that she will wear something drool-worthy soon.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue