Hina V/s Mouni: Whose Outfit Stole The Limelight?

Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande and others SPOTTED at Baba Sidiqui's IFTAR PARTY। FilmiBeat

Both the TV actresses - Mouni Roy and Hina Khan wore white for Baba Siddique's Iftar party. But one white clearly stood out and while the other white looked beautiful, it wasn't really outstanding. So, whose ivory outfit made more of an impression on us, was it Hina's or Mouni's?

Well, for Hina Khan fans out there, sadly the answer to that is Mouni Roy. Yes, it was 'Naagin' star who totally floored us with her exceptionally beautiful look. The diva's silverish-white anarkali sharara was every inch graceful and yes this has to go in our ethnic wear bucket list.

Mouni wore a Priya Chhabria attire and she was a vision to behold. We were left star-struck and went gaga over the meticulously done embroidery that accentuated her attire. She simply looked surreal in her sheer full-sleeved attire that was marked by floral work. Her dazzling polki, emeralds, and pearls rounded off her look. We also loved her light makeup marked by smoky eyes and pink lip shade.

While Mouni kept it simple, Hina made her look sexier, as she donned a Reeti Arneja oufit. We thought she made an unusual choice but her separates attire wasn't good enough to make her look like a dream. She wore a very white-hot V-shaped blouse and teamed it with an A-length satiny bottom. The runner-up of Bigg Boss season 11, Hina's separates were cloaked with a translucent embroidered fabric.

Her attire was still quite pretty; but it was Hina's side swept hair, makeup and the 'blegh' pink lip shade that left us more disappointed. We wished Hina's makeup was minimally done.

So, it was Mouni who stunned us more than Hina. But one thing is for sure that Hina Khan bounces back like no other and we know for a fact that she will wear something drool-worthy soon.