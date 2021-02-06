Hina Khan Adds A Stylish Twist To Her INR 5500 Denim Jumpsuit With Leopard Fluffy Jacket And Ruffle White Top Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV-turned-mainstream actress, Hina Khan has been keeping the interest of her fans alive by constantly treating them with her stunning and stylish looks on Instagram. The actress, who enjoys huge fan following, recently crossed the mark of 1 million posts on the platform. To thank her fans, she recently shared a set of pictures from her latest fashion photoshoot as a visual treat to them. In the pictures, the Hacked actress was seen sporting a denim jumpsuit, the cost of which is just INR 5500. Keeping her styling spree on, she added a stylish twist to her look with a leopard fluffy jacket and ruffle white top. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, Hina Khan was dressed to slay in a puff-sleeved full-length dark-blue denim jumpsuit, which came from the label ANI Clothing. Her body-hugging suit was accentuated by patch pockets with flaps on the bodice while the brown-hued corset belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress let a few buttons of her suit open that showed her delicate white dramatic top. Her top was intricately embroidered and had a knotted detailing from the ruffled ribbon that added stylish quotient to her look. She teamed her denim jumpsuit and ruffled top with a leopard print fluffy jacket that came from Closet Hues. Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, Hina completed her look with a pair of ankle-length pointed dark-brown heel boots.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress accessorised her look with gold-toned ring from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and upped her look with pastel-hued nail paint. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and cupid's bow. Filled thick brows, softly kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and pink matte lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous.

We really liked this denim jumpsuit and the fluffy jacket of Hina Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram