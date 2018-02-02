Hina Khan Looked Exceptionally Graceful At The Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Hina Khan GRACEFUL appearance at Lakme Fashion Week 2018 wins heart; Watch Video | Boldsky

Hina Khan walked the ramp on the second day at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2018 for designer Adarsh. The designer showcased his amazing summery collection of Osaa and the Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant and actress Hina carried one of his outfits with grace.

Hina was wearing a pair of separates including a floral crop top with a block printed royal blue maxi skirt. The pair of separates made Hina look very pretty and she carried it really well. Along with the outfit, Hina wore gold-plated accessories which included classy neckpiece and a cool finger ring.

The entire look was quite classy and we loved it. What about you?