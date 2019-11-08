Hina Khan And Raveena Tandon Wore Black Gowns Recently But They Missed The Mark

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    We all eagerly wait for some grand star-studded events to happen. After all, it's the best way to see what our Bollywood divas are wearing. So, Hina Khan and Raveena Tandon donned gowns recently. The two flaunted their black gowns on their respective Instagram feeds. So, let us take a close look at their gowns and decode it.

    Hina Khan In A Black Sequin Gown

    Recently, Hina Khan attended an event in a black sequin gown from Saffron. Styled by Sayed Saba, her round-collar backless body-hugging sequin black dress was accentuated by puffed sleeves and net fabric at hem. She completed her look with a pair of matching heels. Hina kept her accessory game minimal. The actress upped her look with a ring and painted her nails light purple.

    Hina pulled back her side parted sleek tresses into a low bun. On the makeup front, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. She opted for maximal base, which highlighted her face and didn't look good. Filled brows, curled lashes, light hued purple eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Even Hina's eye shadow did not go well with her look.

    So, we liked Hina Khan's dress but her makeup disappointed us.

    Raveena Tandon In A Black Dramatic Gown

    For the Nach Baliye Season 9 finale episode, Raveena Tandon donned an off-shoulder tulle-sleeved plunging neckline black gown by Rudraksh Dwivedi. Her bodycon gown was accentuated by double-layered ruffles and a long trail, which added a dramatic touch. Styled by Surina Kakkar, she painted her nails black and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and rings from Gehna Jewellers.

    The actress left her side-parted blonde curly tresses loose and sharply contoured her T-zone, face, and jawline. Raveena wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

    We didn't like Raveena Tandon's gown much as it was too dramatic and didn't quite suit her.

    So, what do you think about their gowns? Whose gown according to you looked better? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Raveena Tandon

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
