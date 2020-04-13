Harleen Sethi’s Plain Yellow Patiala Suit Makes For An Awesome Baisakhi Festival-Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With her Instagram feed, Harleen Sethi has been giving us updates about her quarantine days and some throwback pictures too. Her latest pic was the one in a yellow suit and she wished her followers, Happy Baisakhi. The actress looked gorgeous and also did a wonderful job of styling her look right. So, let's decode Harleen Sethi's attire and look.

So, Harleen Sethi wore a Patiala suit. Her salwar kameez was plain yellow-hued and it made for an ideal outfit for Baisakhi. The kurta was sleeveless and she teamed it with a matching Patiala salwar. We loved how she kept it plain and simple but she also gave us colour-blocking a try and it worked. Since her salwar suit was plain in hue, the Broken But Beautiful actress teamed her ensemble with a red and blue floral-patterned stole. She also paired her ensemble with embellished juttis, which went well with her attire.

As for the jewellery game, she kept it strong. The layered neckpiece and kadas absolutely upped her avatar. With this, she gave us styling tips too. Her palms were adorned with an intricate henna pattern. The makeup was enhanced by vibrant pink lip shade and the highlighted side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Harleen Sethi's attire and look? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Harleen Sethi's Instagram