Happy Birthday Rekha: Why Her Fashion Is So Intriguing?

Handloom saris and heirloom jewellery accompanied by a bold red lip shade, heavy kohl adorned eyelids, and long tresses cascading freely, well that is exactly the imagery we have in our head when we think of the legendary Hindi film actress, Rekha. Though sometimes, she does surprise us in modern western wears, even then she has her own signature touch.

Her fashion sensibility is intriguing. The reason being that here is the lady, who keeps to herself and makes public appearances when she feels the need to. There seems to be a tad bit of self-restraint or control in her lifestyle and it obviously seems that a person like her would choose minimal muted-toned wears, owing to the personality. On the contrary, Rekha dazzles us with her resplendent Kanjeevaram silk saris and makeup on the bolder side.

In other words, her fashion seems contrasting but we could be completely wrong about it. It is an observation and not a verdict, open to being completely rubbished or denied. Adding to that, what we also find interesting about her style sense is that she has been very rooted. Because we mostly get to see her at the award functions, we see her celebrating the rich textile saris. She is a sari connoisseur and a fashion icon without actively saying so. What we love about her fashion is the fresh individuality she has brought in over the years.

She doesn't sport a trendy traditional or western wear because she wants to keep in tune with the modern sensibilities, and yet, when she feels like, she quite effortlessly wear jeans and a trendy top with a bandana and heads to the airport. Her fashion is a solid reflection on how she doesn't need a validation and permission. She dictates and in her own terms and timings!

Even though her fashion talks about the glorious past of India, so many modern women relate to Rekha so much. Fashionably also, she is so true to herself. On her birthday, we celebrate the veteran actress, who has inspired us in so many ways. She is a fashion icon that we all need.