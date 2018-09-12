Happy Birthday Priya Prakash Varrier: 6 Times She Proved Us That She Is A Budding Style Icon

The winking sensation and the national crush, Priya Prakash Varrier turned 19 today. Well, the very expressive girl is still in her teens, but she has totally won over the netizens. After her viral winking video, Priya has been offered films and in such a short span, has become quite a name in the South Indian film industry. The actress is not just talented but is also the fashion icon that we all need. She has particularly made saris popular among youth. However, she also sports gowns sometimes.
On her birthday, here are Priya's amazing style moments that have left our jaws dropped. Take a look.
Priya's Golden-hued Sari
Priya's latest fashion number that wowed us was her golden-hued sari, which she wore for a promotional event. She attended the event with the legendary actor Kamal Haasan and we thought, she was a traditional perfection. Her sari was draped in Nivi style and featured metallic accents. Priya teamed her sari with a red blouse and sleek gold danglers.
Priya's Sparkling Green Anarkali
For a photoshoot, Priya Prakash Varrier wore a floor-length anarkali, which was dipped in different shades of green. While her bodice was splashed in leaf green shade, her flared and sheer part of the attire was enhanced by sea-green hue and a sprinkle of sequins. Her attire was quarter-sleeved and Priya's dewy makeup completed the look.
Priya's Classic Black Gown
For an event, Priya turned up in a black sequinned gown and looked absolutely resplendent. She wore a sleeveless gown with sheer neckline and it was accentuated by voluminous skirt. She wore a subtle makeup marked by pink lip shade and heavy kohl. Her messy and puffed bun rounded off her spectacular look.
Priya's Gorgeous Pink Gown
The actress swooned us over with her sleeveless pink gown, which featured a structured bodice and was followed by a flared skirt. Her gown was figure-hugging and was cloaked by a sheer net fabric. The intricate silver-hued floral embellishments notched up her avatar. She wore complementing pink danglers and left her long wavy tresses slightly messy and loose.
Priya's Traditional Cream and Gold Sari
Posed effortlessly against a verdant backdrop, Priya was a sight to behold in her cream and gold sari. While her sari was dipped in the cream shade, it was highlighted by golden borders. She paired her sari with a sleeveless red-hued blouse. She loosely tied her curly tresses and that completed her look.
