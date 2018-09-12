Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Happy Birthday Priya Prakash Varrier: 6 Times She Proved Us That She Is A Budding Style Icon

By
Happy Birthday Priya Prakash Varrier

The winking sensation and the national crush, Priya Prakash Varrier turned 19 today. Well, the very expressive girl is still in her teens, but she has totally won over the netizens. After her viral winking video, Priya has been offered films and in such a short span, has become quite a name in the South Indian film industry. The actress is not just talented but is also the fashion icon that we all need. She has particularly made saris popular among youth. However, she also sports gowns sometimes.

On her birthday, here are Priya's amazing style moments that have left our jaws dropped. Take a look.

Array

Priya's Golden-hued Sari

Priya's latest fashion number that wowed us was her golden-hued sari, which she wore for a promotional event. She attended the event with the legendary actor Kamal Haasan and we thought, she was a traditional perfection. Her sari was draped in Nivi style and featured metallic accents. Priya teamed her sari with a red blouse and sleek gold danglers.

Array

Priya's Sparkling Green Anarkali

For a photoshoot, Priya Prakash Varrier wore a floor-length anarkali, which was dipped in different shades of green. While her bodice was splashed in leaf green shade, her flared and sheer part of the attire was enhanced by sea-green hue and a sprinkle of sequins. Her attire was quarter-sleeved and Priya's dewy makeup completed the look.

Array

Priya's Classic Black Gown

For an event, Priya turned up in a black sequinned gown and looked absolutely resplendent. She wore a sleeveless gown with sheer neckline and it was accentuated by voluminous skirt. She wore a subtle makeup marked by pink lip shade and heavy kohl. Her messy and puffed bun rounded off her spectacular look.

Array

Priya's Gorgeous Pink Gown

The actress swooned us over with her sleeveless pink gown, which featured a structured bodice and was followed by a flared skirt. Her gown was figure-hugging and was cloaked by a sheer net fabric. The intricate silver-hued floral embellishments notched up her avatar. She wore complementing pink danglers and left her long wavy tresses slightly messy and loose.

Array

Priya's Traditional Cream and Gold Sari

Posed effortlessly against a verdant backdrop, Priya was a sight to behold in her cream and gold sari. While her sari was dipped in the cream shade, it was highlighted by golden borders. She paired her sari with a sleeveless red-hued blouse. She loosely tied her curly tresses and that completed her look.

Array

Priya's Black And White Pantsuit

Priya showed us her boss lady side too as she turned up at the event in a black and white pantsuit. Her ensemble was structured and full-sleeved. It was enhanced by black hue and white checkered pattern. She again made a messy bun to spruce up her look.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue