'National Crush' Is An Ultimate Fashionista; Best Style Books Of Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier, the model and actress who turned into an internet sensation overnight has got an amazing style statement. Catering to her profession of a model and an actress, being in style matters the most and this 18-year-old teenager actress is no less than a fashionista.
We have combined a few of her style books, where it is proven that the 'National Crush' Priya Prakash Varrier not just only expertises in her winks, but also knows the amazing art of styling herself perfectly.
Let us have a detailed look.
Eye-ing And Styling
Priya primarily became famous for her eye expressions and with the movement of her eyebrows, she managed to slay many. In this look, she wore a pair of semi formals, including a checkered white shirt with ripped jeans. The eye expression is a killer one for this look too.
Perfect Mix-n-Match
Along with the semi formals, she posed for another picture, including a chambray crop jacket, a beige tote bag and a pair of black shoes. The complete combination of outfits and apparels impressed us pretty much and thus we could title her as a fashionista.
The Summery Queen
For a modelling assignment, Priya had donned this super-amazing floral summery outfit to walk the ramp. She carried the sexy and pretty floral printed summery separates with utmost style and sass. She also wore some flowers to match the floral look.
Being The Malayali Diva
In a typical Kerala cotton saree with golden borders and hand-painted art, Priya looked gorgeous. She wore the saree with a mirror embellished yellow cotton blouse and matching jewellery. The accessories included colourful bangles, jhumkas and a nath. Here too, she wore flowers on her hair.
Winning A Beauty Contest
For a beauty contest finale, Priya wore a similar Kerala cotton saree, which too had the signature golden borders. Along with it, she wore matching jewellery and the Malayali signature red bindi. She won the contest and we have no doubt with that. As a winner, she was donning the golden crown to make her look prettier.
Post-Contest Photo Shoot
She was wearing the same look and here we could get the detailed version of the amazing blouse she wore with the Kerala cotton saree. The mesh-based golden blouse had golden zari embellishments, which made the blouse prettier, creating an even beautiful look for Priya.
The Bharatnatyam Ensemble
Apart from being an astounding actress and model, Priya is also a classical dancer, trained in Bharatnatyam. Here, she wore her Bharatnatyam outfit like a professional dancer and looked overly gorgeous along with the matching accessories and makeup.
Does Priya look better in western or traditional avatars? Let us know.
