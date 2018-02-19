'National Crush' Is An Ultimate Fashionista; Best Style Books Of Priya Prakash Varrier

Eye-ing And Styling

Priya primarily became famous for her eye expressions and with the movement of her eyebrows, she managed to slay many. In this look, she wore a pair of semi formals, including a checkered white shirt with ripped jeans. The eye expression is a killer one for this look too.

Perfect Mix-n-Match

Along with the semi formals, she posed for another picture, including a chambray crop jacket, a beige tote bag and a pair of black shoes. The complete combination of outfits and apparels impressed us pretty much and thus we could title her as a fashionista.

The Summery Queen

For a modelling assignment, Priya had donned this super-amazing floral summery outfit to walk the ramp. She carried the sexy and pretty floral printed summery separates with utmost style and sass. She also wore some flowers to match the floral look.

Being The Malayali Diva

In a typical Kerala cotton saree with golden borders and hand-painted art, Priya looked gorgeous. She wore the saree with a mirror embellished yellow cotton blouse and matching jewellery. The accessories included colourful bangles, jhumkas and a nath. Here too, she wore flowers on her hair.

Winning A Beauty Contest

For a beauty contest finale, Priya wore a similar Kerala cotton saree, which too had the signature golden borders. Along with it, she wore matching jewellery and the Malayali signature red bindi. She won the contest and we have no doubt with that. As a winner, she was donning the golden crown to make her look prettier.

Post-Contest Photo Shoot

She was wearing the same look and here we could get the detailed version of the amazing blouse she wore with the Kerala cotton saree. The mesh-based golden blouse had golden zari embellishments, which made the blouse prettier, creating an even beautiful look for Priya.

The Bharatnatyam Ensemble

Apart from being an astounding actress and model, Priya is also a classical dancer, trained in Bharatnatyam. Here, she wore her Bharatnatyam outfit like a professional dancer and looked overly gorgeous along with the matching accessories and makeup.

Does Priya look better in western or traditional avatars? Let us know.