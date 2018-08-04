Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier's Sari Is Traditional Perfection

The winking sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier gained the limelight again, when she attended a promotional event with legendary actor Kamal Haasan. The actress graced the press meet in Kochi to promote her upcoming film, 'Vishwaroopam'. Draped in a traditional sari, the 18-year old looked ethereal and had us crushing all over her.

The actress looked stunning in her sari, which we wanted to steal from her wardrobe. She was all-beaming and took to Instagram to share a picture with Kamal Haasan, and captioned it as, 'Dream come true'.

So coming back to her fashion sense, we would give Priya full points for rocking a sari that girls her age, would be intimidated to try. Her sari boasted South Indian textile heritage and was splashed in dusty golden hue. Her sari was plain and draped in a Nivi style and Priya pulled it off like a pro. She looked every inch graceful and the metallic touch gave her sari a shiny touch.

She, sensibly teamed her sari with a sleeveless red-coloured blouse and notched up her look to a whole new level. Her round-necked blouse also featured white-hued floral design that we so loved. She accessorised her look with sleek gold danglers and red-coloured bindi, went perfectly well her traditional ensemble.

Her makeup was highlighted by a winged eyeliner and a soft red lip shade. The actress completed her look with an impeccable bun and a radiant smile.

Well, we are completely bowled over by Priya Prakash Varrier. Are you too?