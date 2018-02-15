'National Crush' Priya Prakash Varrier Looked Pretty In Red For A Public Event

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, aka the 'National Crush', was first spotted at a public event this morning in Hyderabad.

The young girl who has taken over the internet by storm attended a flower show, dressed up like a bright flower herself.

Priya was wearing a red embellished tulle dress with her long open hair and very less makeup. At the event too, she looked vibrant and the simplicity about her style book impressed us pretty much.

This 'girl next door' look of the young college girl has already stolen millions of hearts in the country and in just an overnight, she crossed every limit of popularity.

Earlier this week, she was the one stealing everyone's attention on social media, where her Instagram followers increased at a lightning speed.

At the event too, she was looking very adorable, especially with the innocent and charming smile.

More than an actress, Priya is now an internet sensation and she has also crossed many celebrities for their number of Google searches. She became famous after a small clip of a song from her upcoming Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love, which got viral on the internet.

After getting all the attention, she is now known as the 'National Crush' by her fans.